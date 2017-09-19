George Dickel will fund ride discounts to and from Pilgrimage Festival

Tennessee Whisky distiller George Dickel is offering Lyft discount vouchers to and from “Pilgrimage to fund safe rides over the weekend.”

According to a press release, Pilgrimage Cultural Festival attendees 21 and older can enter promo code ‘DICKELPF’ in the Lyft app, to redeem for one ride from 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, through 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Supplies are limited, and only the first 750 users to enter the code will receive a $10 ride discount courtesy of the Tullahoma-based distiller.

The voucher is only eligible for rides taken to or from the area within .5 miles of the Pilgrimage Festival grounds at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Rd.)