Get Hollywood facelift right here in Middle Tennessee

By Heather Listhartke

Celebrities are often noted for their perfect skin, hair and physique that makes them look years and sometimes decades younger than they actually are. Most celebrities have a skin care routine that they swear by and one of the most used treatments for defying age and creating flawless skin is a facelift. Recently, Hollywood has perfected their own version of the traditional facelift.

Coined by Kim Kardashian as the “REVamp Facelift”, the process specifically targets wrinkles through the use of a specially concentrated plasma rich solution of your own blood into the dermis of the skin, this is called Platelet Rich Plasma Treatment (or PRP).

For those seeking to get rid of the signs of aging such as wrinkles, acne scars, and other skin blemishes, Premier Nashville in Brentwood offers PRP treatments. They use a micro-needling device consisting of 12 micro needles that pulse up and down over the patient’s face, pushing the PRP solution into the dense inner layer of your skin.

The solution works as the platelets promote cell growth, which increases healing. Imagine how your body heals after a basic cut, like a paper cut for instance. PRP works in a very similar way. In the example of a paper cut – once the skin is cut, the blood pools in the cut making a platelet rich environment. The platelets then release growth factors that act like espresso shots to our cells to quickly repair the area. In the instance of the treatment, the platelet-rich solution creates an environment that allows the cells to repair those blemishes faster than if left alone.

The entire procedure takes about an hour to an hour and a half. During the process, your blood will be taken and placed in the centrifuge to separate the plasmas and platelets from the red blood cells. The platelets are then mixed into a solution. Your face will be numbed with a topical cream and 30 minutes later, the PRP solution is spread onto your face. The dermapen pushes the PRP into the skin as a sort of overall effect, but for those specific areas that need more improvement, the solution will be injected directly into those areas to increase volume, decrease lines, and improve any scarring.

Most people have no reaction to the procedure and you can return home right after the procedure and be back to normal in a few short hours. Results typically last anywhere between 9-18 months with treatments repeated every 9-12 months for best results.

For a natural, youthful rejuvenation, the PRP treatment is ideal for everyone as it is minimally invasive. Call Premier Age Management today at 615-649-9600 to set up a consultation. They have two convenient locations – Brentwood at 229 Ward Circle, Suite A-23 and in Hendersonville at 115 Hazel Path #1. Learn more about their services at premiernashville.com.