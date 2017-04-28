Get rabies shots for $10, microchips for $15 on Saturday

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) will offer a rabies and microchip clinic on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the shelter, 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin.

One-year rabies vaccinations will be administered to cats and dogs for $10, plus microchips will be available for a $15 additional fee.

State law requires current rabies vaccinations for all dogs and cats, and all Tennessee residents are welcome, regardless of county residence. Please bring cash or a check for payment. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.

If you are considering adopting a pet, the adoption center at Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www. adoptwcac.org. For more information, call (615) 790-5590.