Gigi’s Playhouse, Brentwood Woman’s Club part of Big Payback philanthropy day

The Brentwood Woman’s Club, Congregation Micah, Gigi’s Playhouse and Currey Ingram Academy are just a few of the local nonprofits in The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s The Big Payback, a 24-hour, online giving event created to increase philanthropy in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee.

The fourth annual event starts at midnight on Wednesday, May 3. That’s when generous donors have 24 hours to make donations to 781 participating local nonprofits – including schools and religious institutions at TheBigPayback.org.

A total of 73 nonprofits in Williamson County are registered to participate.

This year, with brand-new software and added features secured, The Big Payback has it sights set on what is hoped to be its largest day of giving yet. In the first three events, event helped nonprofits raise more than $6.5 million for area nonprofits, with funds making possible awareness of and solutions to pressing needs in our community.

“The Big Payback’s slogan is ‘Live Here, Give Here’ and provides an easy and fun way for our community to show our local pride and give back,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, in a press release.

“Nonprofits do life-changing work every day across Middle Tennessee, and it’s important we recognize the positive impact they have in our own backyards by supporting their efforts,” Lehman continued. “It’s hard to imagine where we’d be without them and their work.”

Gifts from the public will be boosted with additional funds from sponsors of The Big Payback. Nonprofits once again will have the opportunity to vie for financial incentives, donations and additional prizes. An online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to view and select from participating organizations based on location and focus area, and they can support multiple organizations and make gifts of any size, from $10 and up.

Nonprofits and the general public also can participate in The Big Payback in person. Thanks to the Nashville Predators, the Smashville Plaza in front of Bridgestone Arena will turn into The Big Payback Game Day Throwdown from 11 am-1 pm on May 3.



With an atmosphere reminiscent of ESPN’s College GameDay football preview show each fall, The Big Payback’s Game Day Throwdown gives participating nonprofits and their supporters the chance to rally and win big cash prizes.

Activities include a most festive poster contest, media opportunities — including a Radio Row that composed of some of the area’s most popular stations and deejays — as well as games, food trucks, and live music from popular local acts Matt Walberg & the Living Situation and Halfbrass.

John Gromos, former Vanderbilt University star quarterback and broadcast analyst, will return to emcee the event.

“The Big Payback makes it easy for anyone to be a philanthropist,’ Lehman said, “and we encourage everyone to take a few minutes and give to causes near and dear to their heart.”

There was no cost for nonprofits to participate in The Big Payback. The past three years, donors supporting the annual giving day have ensured no participating organization walked away empty-handed.

More details on The Big Payback and the Game Day Throwdown can be found at TheBigPayback.org.