From Brentwood to Broadway and beyond, local performer followed her dreams

Photo: Ginna Claire Mason Moffett as Glinda in “Wicked.” Photo credit Joan Marcus.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Ginna Claire Mason Moffett was just 13 years old the first time she saw her dream role on stage. She sat enraptured with her father, Dick, watching “Wicked” on Broadway not too long after it had opened.

“I turned and looked at him in intermission and said, I’m gonna play Glinda some day,” Ginna Claire remembered. “So I would call it a lifetime dream.”

It took more than ten years from that first viewing for her to make good on her statement, but eventually Ginna Claire did get to play Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked”. It is a testament to her talent and ambition that when she took on the role, she took it on at the highest level possible. Right back there on Broadway.

The road to Broadway did not start for Ginna Claire when she was a 13-year-old watching “Wicked” with her dad, though. It can be traced back farther, to a childhood in Brentwood. Her childhood was filled with music, as well as teachers and mentors that instilled within Ginna Claire the drive and ability to succeed. That solid foundation, and a lot of hard work, has helped Ginna Claire accomplish what countless aspiring actresses never get to do: live out her dream on stage, night after night.

Ginna Claire served as a standby for the role of Glinda on Broadway for 16 months. That means she had to be ready at anytime to take the stage.

When the moment finally came for her to step into the spotlight, the experience was overwhelming.

“My mom and my husband were there, and it was surreal,” she said. “You dream about a moment for so long. When it actually happened it did not feel real, but it was fun.”

Another memorable moment occurred at her third performance in the role. Ginna Claire said was a planned performance, meaning she knew well in advance that she would be taking over in the role that night.

That advance knowledge allowed some of Ginna Claire’s family and friends, including her mother, Jules, to prepare something special for the show.

“I had over 100 friends and family at the show, and my mom gave everybody pink boas so when I came out of the stage door it was just like a flood of people with pink boas,” Ginna Claire said. “Pink is my favorite color. It was kind of this posse. Everybody was getting questions from audience members like, Who are these people with pink boas?”

Ginna Claire said she has loved musicals as far back as she can remember.

“In a way I think musical theater was always in my bones because my parents raised us on the classics like ‘The Sound of Music,’” Ginna Claire said. “The first CDs I had were ‘My Fair Lady’ and the ‘Annie’ soundtrack.”

Annie was actually the first lead role that Ginna Claire ever had. She recalls it well.

“That was my first lead role in 4th grade,” she said. It was “just a summer camp, but it was a dream come true at the time.”

Ginna Clarie’s older brothers, Connor and Clint, were other sources of inspiration growing up.

“It all started probably watching my big brothers doing community theater shows and shows at Brentwood Academy and wanting to be part of that,” she said. “I started auditioning for community theater shows and school shows and my love of theater kind of took off from there.”

Ginna Claire went to Lipscomb Elementary School, Brentwood High School and then Brentwood Academy, from which she graduated in 2009. During her time in school, Ginna Claire took voice lessons at J. Kelley Studios (now the Franklin Brentwood Arts Academy) and dance lessons at the Franklin School of Performing Arts.

She went to college at Elon University in North Carolina, where she majored in music theatre and met her husband, Eric. He, funnily enough, was not a musical theatre fan before meeting Ginna Claire.

“He had never seen a musical before he met me, but he has seen a lot of musicals now, mostly the ones I’ve been in,” she said.

After college, Ginna Claire was cast in the role of Gloria in the first national tour of “Flashdance: The Musical” and then was cast in the first national tour of “Newsies.” Next came an interlude originating the role of Korie Robertson in “Duck Commander Musical,” a show based on the popular “Duck Dynasty” series.

After that came “Wicked,” which Ginna Claire has been involved with for nearly two years, 16 months as a standby and the last five months as Glinda in the touring version of the show.

The schedule of a leading musical theater actress is a demanding one.

She performs eight shows a week. Around those shows she has to fit all the normal stuff that life requires: grocery shopping, exercise, sightseeing when possible. Then there are the voice lessons she still takes and the vocal warmups that she does before shows.

All that work requires discipline and, as Ginna Claire pointed out, plenty of rest.

“It’s three hours of non-stop go, go, go every show,” she said. “You have to be really well-rested and well-nourished to prepare for that.”

The benefits, though, are more than worth it for Ginna Claire.

She is currently performing in Philadelphia for a five-week stretch of the show at the Academy of Music, Ginna Claire’s favorite theater. There, she has gotten to fulfill another dream.

For her entrance, Glinda comes down onto the stage in a bubble. “Before I joined the tour I dreamed of descending in the bubble at the Academy of Music,” she said.

After all of her success, Ginna Claire still makes time to give back to the profession she loves.

Last spring, for instance, she come home and taught a master class to young performers.

“That’s really important to me to give back in that way because the teachers in Middle Tennessee…encouraged and inspired me to follow my dreams,” she said.

As for what she tells aspiring performers, Ginna Claire said it is important to realize that in the acting business you are likely to hear no a hundred times more than you hear yes. To succeed, you have to be able to persevere through the disappointments that may lead the way to fulfillment.

“I was always told to dream big,” Ginna Claire said. “I always say to dream big and don’t stop.”