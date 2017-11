GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beech 72 at Brentwood 57

The Brentwood Lady Bruins fell 72-57 against Beech in their season-opener Tuesday.

Freshman Amelia Osgood led Brentwood with 28 points.

Blackman 55 at Brentwood Academy 56

The BA Lady Eagles opened their season with a 56-55 win against Blackman Tuesday.

Sydni Harvey scored 15 points for BA, while Maggie Brown posted 14.

Nolensville 64 at Overton 36

Stratford 16 at Ravenwood 83

Franklin Road Academy 47 at Lipscomb Academy 36