GIRLS SOCCER: Brentwood blanks Franklin for district title

By MADISON BROWDER

The Brentwood girls soccer team added the District 12-AAA tournament championship to their 2017 resume Wednesday.

The Lady Bruins took down Franklin at Summit to win the title and secure a home matchup in next week’s Region 6-AAA semifinals.

“Every year we’ve just come closer [to district tournament champions] and I think this was definitely our year,” Brentwood captain Addie Puskar said. “We’ve come through a lot of injuries and everybody has really stepped up and done their part. It’s been coming for a long time and I’m so happy for all of us.”

Senior forward Madolyn Donehoo scored in the 51st minute after she found the ball with a clear lane in front of the net.

Brentwood hasn’t been beaten by a district opponent this season.

“Thankfully, we found the back of the net and then got our heads on right and kept our defensive shape,” Brentwood head coach Kersta Mello said. “It’s been a couple years since we’re were able to hoist that district champions plaque. it means a lot to not only these girls but to us as coaches.”

Despite the loss, Franklin coach Michael Burgoyne was positive with his team’s performance.

“Brentwood is good defensively, they have two extremely good center backs, and for the most part of the game I felt we held them in-check, attacking-wise,” he said. “There was no fluidity to the game for either team, attacking-wise. It’s a game we both get to move on from, so it’s a learning experience for our group.”

Brentwood will host its Region 6-AAA semifinal matchup Monday, while Franklin will go on the road.