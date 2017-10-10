GIRLS SOCCER: Brentwood eliminates Ravenwood in penalty kicks, advances to district championship

By MADISON BROWDER

Whenever Brentwood and Ravenwood face off, there is sure to be a hard-fought match. Monday night’s District 12-AAA semifinal matchup at Summit was no exception.

Led by sophomore goalkeeper Kate Devine, Brentwood took down the Lady Raptors in penalty kicks for a 3-2 victory.

“I always get nervous for [penalty kicks,] but the first one she took a penalty kick on me earlier and I knew which way she shot,” said Devine, who was the District 12-AAA Keeper of the Year. “So, I went that way and luckily she went the same way. That pumped me up a little bit.”

Brentwood, which won the regular-season district title, will battle Franklin in the title game Wednesday at Summit. The two finalists automatically advance to the Region 6-AAA tournament, while Ravenwood is eliminated.

“The girls were prepared to fight,” Brentwood coach Kersta Mello said. “We’ve trained, we’ve conditioned, we’ve done penalty kicks in practice, we’ve prepared for double overtimes and games like this, so I’m very proud of them and how they executed that.”

Earlier this season, Brentwood withstood a second-half comeback to take down Ravenwood 5-4. The Lady Raptors worked to avoid a similar start the second time around.

“This season was always about learning,” Ravenwood head coach Jose Londono said. “That [regular season] game was a huge learning experience for us. We learned from that and we tried not to do it again, and today was much better.”

Brentwood got on the board first when junior defender Kennedy McCoy found a clear lane to the goal in the 17th minute. While her first shot was stuffed, Ravenwood goalie Emma Petty lost her grip on the ball and McCoy put the rebound in the back of the net.

The answer for the Lady Raptors came in the 57th minute when Anna Jahr sent a short pass to Melissa Rondinelli, who turned and shot it past Devine.

Sophomore Morgan Greene booted the ball in past Petty in the sixth minute of the 20-minute overtime to put Brentwood up 2-1.

With just 36 seconds left in overtime, Claire Fallon tied it up when she found herself one on one with Devine and snuck it past for the goal.

Ravenwood was first to shoot on penalty kicks and Devine read the shot from Savannah Hill to make the save. The subsequent shot from Brentwood’s Addie Puskar went past Petty to tip the advantage towards the Lady Bruins.

The next two shots from Ravenwood and one from Brentwood each, respectively, went in to the goal, but the third shot from Brentwood missed the net to cause a tie.

Devine came up with another stop on a shot from Rondinelli, followed by a goal from Brentwood’s Hayley Jordan.

The final shot from Ravenwood went off the crossbar, solidifying the win for the Lady Bruins.

2017 All District 12-AAA Team

Player of the Year

Harper White (Franklin)

Coach of the Year

Kersta Mello (Brentwood)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Kate Devine (Brentwood)

Most Valuable Offensive Player

Avery McMullen (Centennial)

Most Valuable Defensive Player

Sydney Hammond (Independence)

Addie Puskar (Brentwood)

Brentwood: Hayley Jordan, Mandy Hamm, Natasha Kusibab, Emma Rutherford, Elle Scott

Centennial: Rachel Gray, Isabella Distefano, Emma Leasure

Franklin: Jessica Bissinger, Sara Casey, Caroline DeFranco, Maddie Ash

Independence: Selena Barnett, Kate Katzman, Peyton Powell, Audrey Nicholls

Ravenwood: Sarah Cloud, Ana Bridgeman, Savannah Hill

Summit: Natalie Rolen, Emma Nieman, Addison Johnson