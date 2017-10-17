GIRLS SOCCER: Brentwood, Franklin, Page earn region championship berths

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 6-AAA Semifinals

Overton 0 at Brentwood 9

Brentwood clinched a Class AAA state sectional berth with a 9-0 win against Overton in a Region 6-AAA semifinal Tuesday.

Madolyn Donehoo and Sarah Kuhn scored two goals apiece in the victory.

Brentwood will host Franklin for the region title at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Franklin 7 at Cane Ridge 1

Franklin secured a Class AAA sectional berth with a 7-1 win against Cane Ridge in a Region 6-AAA semifinal.

Maddie Kerr led Franklin’s attack with two goals and two assists, while Caroline Acklen added two goals and Harper White posted one goal and one assist.

Region 6-AA Semifinals

Cheatham County 1 at Page 7

The Page Lady Patriots advanced to the Region 6-AA championship with a 7-1 win against Cheatham County.

Megan Henry led Page with four goals and an assist.

The victory clinches a Class AA state sectional appearance for the Lady Patriots.

They will host Giles County in the region title game Thursday.