GIRLS SOCCER: Brentwood gets smashing quarterfinal win over Bearden

By CHIP CIRILLO

MURFREESBORO — The day before Brentwood’s sectional win over Station Camp, Lady Bruins coach Kersta Mello gave her team a pep talk.

That was her first mistake.

“I told the girls, ‘Well, you’ve put all the ingredients in, you’ve done all the hard work to go to state. We now have to ice the cake.’”

Mello made a cake for the team Saturday and the players iced it at a team lunch.

“Then it was asked if we beat Station Camp, can we smash the cake in your face? And I said, ‘Sure, why not?’” Mello said.

Another mistake. Mello wound up with cake in her face after Brentwood’s 1-0 win over Station Camp in a Class AAA Sectional.

There was more cake at Brentwood’s state quarterfinal against Bearden Wednesday night because it was Addie Puskar’s birthday.

So, Mello found herself wiping vanilla frosting off her face after a 1-0 win at Siegel Soccer Complex.

Her infant son found it all quite amusing and the coach didn’t mind either, because it means Brentwood (11-2) is still alive.

“It’s become an odd tradition to smash a cake in my face,” Mello said. “No complaints whatsoever. If it motivates them

… it’s something they’ve all gotten behind and they all stand together with. Even if it means I get cake in my face, I’ll take it if they’re having fun and they’re winning.”

She hopes there are at least two more cakes in her future, starting with Thursday’s 4 p.m. semifinal against Houston (22-0), a seven-time state champion.

Emma Rutherford scored the game’s only goal from 5 yards out on a severe angle in the left corner of the net in the second minute.

“Honestly, it was crazy,” Rutherford said. “The ball just went out wide and I beat the girl on the end line and just dribbled toward the goal, and sawed it near post past the goalie.”

Bearden (15-7-2) got outshot 9-1.

“Our team is so deep and we have such strong defenders,” Rutherford said. “Our center backs, Addie and Mandy (Hamm), are amazing and our goalie, Kay (Devine), is awesome, so it’s great to know we’re safe back there. They’ve saved us so many times.”

Brentwood is two wins from its third state championship.

Bearden suffered a crucial setback when playmaker Ashtyn Glover aggravated an ankle injury and left the game early in the second half.

“She’s had 18 goals and 17 assists,” Bearden coach Ryan Radcliffe said. “Our offense has been kind of generated through her. We couldn’t really generate anything with some new players coming in and having to step up for her.

“Brentwood pressures you hard, especially (Hamm). It was hard to play around her. She covered a lot of ground and won a lot of balls. Physically, they’re very stout in the back and it was hard for us. We’re not the biggest team in the world. They took our speed out with their physicality.”