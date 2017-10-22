GIRLS SOCCER: Brentwood, Page advance to state tournament

GIRLS SOCCER

Brentwood 1 at Station Camp 0

The Brentwood Lady Bruins advanced to the Class AAA state tournament with a 1-0 win at Station Camp in a Class AAA sectional Saturday.

Briley Cauthen scored the lone goal for the Lady Bruins.

The Class AAA state tournament will be played from Wednesday through Saturday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.

Beech 2 at Page 3

The Page Lady Patriots secured a Class AA state sectional berth with a 3-2 win in penalty kicks against Beech Saturday.

Brentwood Academy 2 vs. Girls Preparatory School 4

BA’s season came to a close with a 4-2 loss against Girls Preparatory School in a Division II-AA quarterfinal matchup Saturday.