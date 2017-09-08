GIRLS SOCCER: Brentwood withstands late Ravenwood comeback

By MADISON BROWDER | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

The Brentwood Lady Bruins held off a late surge from visiting Ravenwood to secure a 5-4 win in the Battle of the Woods Thursday.

Brentwood’s offensive success came in large part from junior midfielder Emma Rutherford’s two goals.

“It was extremely intense, and when [Ravenwood’s] first couple goals were scored we tried so hard to pick it back up,” Rutherford said. “I’m really glad we pulled it out.”

Freshman midfielder Hayley Howard also added two goals for the Lady Bruins.

“It’s neat to watch any of our players get two goals in a game, let alone someone who is new to the team this year and new to high school,” Brentwood head coach Kersta Mello said. “I’m excited for her.”

Rutherford lifted a shot over Ravenwood goalie Emma Petty to give Brentwood a 1-0 lead 22 seconds into the match.

After earning a 2-0 advantage in the 18th minute, Rutherford added her second goal in the 21st minute to help send the Lady Bruins into halftime with a 3-0 lead.

“We’ve had a little bit of a hard time getting going in games, so it was great to see they came out full throttle and ready to go,” Mello said. “You could tell in the locker room when you walked in that they were ready to go, which is nice to see as a coach.”

Howard pushed Brentwood to a 4-0 advantage with a goal in the first minute of the second half.

Ravenwood finally made its way on to the scoreboard when Claire Fallon was able to beat out the Brentwood defense.

Sierra Hetherington added to the Lady Raptor comeback when she connected with an on-point pass from one of her teammates, making the score 4-2.

Howard earned her second of the night in the 59th minute of the game to push Brentwood’s lead back up to three goals.

As the lead picked back up, so did the physicality of the game. Brentwood got called for a penalty in the 64th minute, which allowed Fallon to score her second goal of the night.

Another Brentwood mistake proved costly, as the Lady Raptors were within one goal withfive minutes to go after Savannah Hill lofted it in off of the penalty kick.

Despite the late comeback, Ravenwood was unable to close the gap set up by the early Brentwood goals.

“They were so resilient,” Ravenwood head coach Jose Londono said. “We could not have had a worse start and when we saw things were not going our way, most kids would have given up, but that resilience and character was fantastic. I am so proud of them.”