GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin blanks Brentwood for region title; Page dominates Giles County

GIRLS SOCCER
Region 6-AAA Championship
Franklin 3 at Brentwood 0
Caroline Acklen netted a hat trick to lift Franklin to a Region 6-AAA title with a 3-0 win against Brentwood Thursday.
Brenna Swiger, Maddie Kerr, and Caroline DeFranco all posted assists for Franklin.
The Lady Rebels will host Hendersonville in a Class AAA sectional at 6 p.m. Saturday. Brentwood will visit Station Camp.
Region 6-AA Championship
Giles County 0 at Page 4
Page secured a home contest in the Class AA sectional round with a 4-0 win against Giles County in the Region 6-AA title game Thursday.
Page will host Beech in the sectionals Saturday.