GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin blanks Brentwood for region title; Page dominates Giles County

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 6-AAA Championship

Franklin 3 at Brentwood 0

Caroline Acklen netted a hat trick to lift Franklin to a Region 6-AAA title with a 3-0 win against Brentwood Thursday.

Brenna Swiger, Maddie Kerr, and Caroline DeFranco all posted assists for Franklin.

The Lady Rebels will host Hendersonville in a Class AAA sectional at 6 p.m. Saturday. Brentwood will visit Station Camp.

Region 6-AA Championship

Giles County 0 at Page 4

Page secured a home contest in the Class AA sectional round with a 4-0 win against Giles County in the Region 6-AA title game Thursday.

Page will host Beech in the sectionals Saturday.