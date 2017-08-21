GIRLS SOCCER OUTLOOK: Brentwood seeks district repeat; BA returns veterans; CPA migrates to DII-AA; Nolensville continues development

By CHIP CIRILLO

All-state defender/midfielder Addie Puskar will try to help Brentwood repeat as a district regular-season champion.

The Lady Bruins (12-6-3) won the District 11-AAA title and made it to the state sectional last season.

“We are excited about this year and the team we have assembled,” Brentwood coach Kersta Mello said. “Our district is full of talent and players able to play the game at a high level, and we’re looking forward to another great year of competition.”

Senior midfielder Natasha Kusibab, sophomore forward Morgan Greene and junior midfielder Emma Rutherford should make important contributions.

The Lady Bruins will miss all-state defender Sarah Dillender, but newcomers Elle Scott (sophomore defender) and Kate Devine (sophomore goalkeeper) should help fill the void.

BRENTWOOD ACADEMY

Laura Eldridge inherits a veteran core of players for her first year as coach of Brentwood Academy.

“We have a talented group of seniors leading the way, all of whom have been playing together since middle school,” Eldridge said. “I have high expectations for this Lady Eagles team.”

BA is coming off a 6-8 season, including a 1-5 record in the Division II-AA East/Middle Region.

Center back Jennifer Jestings (all-state 2016), center back/center midfielder Ava Smagacz, center midfielder Katherine Tyner (High Point commit), center midfielder Kennedy Jarvis and defender Darryn Hammond will anchor the Lady Eagles.

Newcomers Grace Klippenstein (Ravenwood transfer), Lucy James Knox (freshman) and Nolyn Barthalamew (freshman) figure to make an impact.

Christ Presbyterian Academy

Christ Presbyterian Academy’s girls soccer team moves from Class A-AA to Division II-A this season.

“This is a new year for soccer for many of the private schools and public, for that matter, and the majority of private schools are now in Division II,” CPA coach Tom Gerlach said. “So, we will have new rivals and a new playoff system.

“It’s somewhat hard to predict how we will do, as much of the competition will be somewhat new to us. While we graduated a lot of talent, this is probably the strongest freshman class we have had in a while with seven freshmen on the varsity.”

Six starters return from CPA’s Class A-AA runner-up team.

Midfielder Madeline Littleton, midfielder Vayle McKay (Trevecca commit), midfielder Megan Lewis, forward Molly Thorne, defender Cece Pascarella (High Point), defender Sylvie Keck and defender Carli Cone should lead the way.

Midfielder Olivia McCloud, forward Olivia Lee, forward Khaki Vanderpool, midfielder Langley Seibert, midfielder Kendal Horton and midfielder Olivia Brittle figure to also play important roles.

CPA (20-5-2) lost two of its top goal scorers in Anna Avinger and Sarah Sieversten, but the Lady Lions should get a boost from Lillie Cooley (defender), Caroline Avinger (midfielder), Emaline Bartlett (midfielder), Grace Ann Glisson (forward), Mary Carter Logan (goalkeeper), Maddie Ashburn (goalkeeper) and Caroline Betts (forward).

Franklin Road Academy and Battle Ground Academy will be tough to beat in region play.

Gerlach is 37-8-3 in three seasons with CPA and is 232-50-25 in 13 years of coaching.

NOLENSVILLE

Nolensville continues the building process as the Lady Knights enter their second season after going 2-9-0 last year.

Midfielders Madeline Wood (all-district 2016) and McKenna Gebhard will lead the way.

Newcomers Trystan Wepking (sophomore midfielder) and Delanie Gebhard (freshman forward) should give Nolensville a lift.

“Still working to develop the program,” Knights coach Eric Shelton said. “One year of varsity competition gave us a good idea (about) the level of commitment that is required to be a competitive team. Our girls are showing signs of the level of commitment required to be a competitive team in Williamson County. I am optimistic about our ability to improve over the course of the season.”

Shelton knows what it takes to win a state title after coaching Siegel to the Class AAA championship in 2008 and a runner-up showing in 2012.

Page, Giles County and Tullahoma figure to be the teams to beat in the district.

*Teams missing from this year’s season outlook didn’t submit a questionnaire to participate.