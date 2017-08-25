GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Brentwood, CPA, Nolensville, Ravenwood secure wins

Brentwood, Brentwood Academy, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nolensville and Ravenwood’s girls soccer teams had home matches Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Centennial 1 at Brentwood 2

Briley Cauthen’s two goals lifted Brentwood to a 2-1 win against Centennial Thursday.

Her first goal came on a penalty kick to tie the game at one. She scored the game-winner with less than a minute in the game on an assist from Hayley Howard.

Battle Ground Academy 0 at Brentwood Academy 0

BGA goalkeeper Anna Quinn French registered nine saves in Thursday’s scoreless tie at BA.

BA keeper McKinley Stiff registered six saves.

Christian Academy of Knoxville 2 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 4

Cane Ridge 0 at Nolensville 2

Delanie Gebhard and Parker Leftwich scored one goal apiece for Nolensville in its 2-0 win against Cane Ridge.

Leftwich added an assist in the victory.

Oakland 1 at Ravenwood 3