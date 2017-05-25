GIRLS TRACK & FIELD: BA wins Division II; Brentwood places second in AAA

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by KINDELL MOORE

MURFREESBORO – Cathy Cheeseman coached Brentwood Academy to one last track and field title before her move to Texas in June.

The Lady Eagles earned 143 points to win by 40 over runner-up Ensworth in Division II at Hayes Stadium on Thursday.

“I just told the girls they’ve been a blessing to me,” Cheeseman said. “They’ve been a joy all year-round. We only had one state championship event today and so that’s how it took everybody.”

BA’s lone win came in the 4x 100-meter relay (49.22) as the Lady Eagles won by .11 over Ensworth.

Cheeseman coached track and cross country at BA for 20 years, winning three state track titles.

“I’ll be missing the girls so much, but I’m really happy for my coaches because they have poured a ton into these girls,” Cheeseman said.

BA won its fifth championship.

Lady Eagles junior Meredith Helton took second in the 1,600 with a 5:11.13 and freshman Whitney Powell was runner-up in the 800 with 2:20.53.

Battle Ground Academy’s Katlin Summarell won the 300 hurdles in 46.01, beating runner-up Annie Taylor of Harpeth Hall by .1.

Brentwood finished second in Class AAA with 83 points to finish six behind Whitehaven.

“We started off with great numbers off the field event side,” Brentwood coach Ronnie Seigenthaler said. “It’s everything. It’s the pentathlon, it’s the field events, it’s the open races, it’s the relays, distance, mid-distance.”

Brentwood’s Katherine Coffey won the shot put (43-11.5) and the discus (140-1).

“Whitehaven is very talented in the sprints,” Seigenthaler said. “That gives them relays, open 100, open 200. Good sprinters are going to be hurdlers. Good hurdlers are going to be jumpers, as well. So, they covered several events and maximized their scoring.”

Independence’s Addi Coggins, a Florida State signee, won the 1,600 in 5:04.32 to win by over a second over runner-up Lindsey Stallworth of Knoxville West.

“Last year I missed out on coming to state because I had a lower-back injury, so this year coming back I knew it was my last year and I really wanted to give it my all,” Coggins said. “There was a group of about four of us and I kind of stayed behind the two in the front the whole time and then with like 300 to go that’s when I kicked it in.”

Coggins matched her personal record.

She took second in the 3,200 with an 11:00.7. That was less than a second behind Tennessee-Chattanooga signee Erica Fisher of Arlington, who finished with a strong kick.

Ravenwood’s Riley White, a Mississippi State signee, won the 400 in 56.73, beating Ridgeway’s Jessica Kelley by more than a second.

“I’m really excited after two years of getting second,” White said. “I finally got first. It was probably the biggest motivation for my training this year.

“Actually, my competition got hurt. She fell around the 150 mark, but leading up to that I was with her. Apparently, she’s had a torn ACL, but she never got it fixed. I guess it gave out.”

White ran the anchor leg of the Lady Raptors’ 4 x 400 relay as Ravenwood repeated as state champion in 3:59.99, besting Knoxville West by nearly 2 seconds.

Ravenwood finished fourth in the team standings and Independence was seventh.

Page finished eighth in Class A-AA and East Nashville claimed the title with 66 points.