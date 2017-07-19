GM Spring Hill grants $80k to community organizations

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

General Motors Spring Hill Manufacturing plant presented $80,000 in grants to seven local community organizations on Wednesday morning.

The initiative supports STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) educational programs, job training and economic empowerment.

The GM Community Impact Grants program, funded by GM Corporate Giving, annually donates to local organizations that provide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), educational, environmental or other worthy community programs.

“We have the opportunity to give back to the community where our workers live and we’re always happy to do so,” Spring Hill Complex Manager Ken Knight said.

This year’s grant recipients were Gentry’s Educational Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Maury County, Habitat for Humanity, Go Tech!, Imagination Library, Tennessee Environmental Council and Tennessee CASA Association.

For the Tennessee CASA Association, now four-time recipients of the grant, the money will go toward recruitment campaigns to increase the number of volunteers.

“We have 20,000 children in Tennessee who are victims of abuse and neglect, but at our current capacity we can help just about 5,000,” Executive Director Lynne Farrar said. “We want to be able to provide assistance for all of the children in need and it’s really wonderful to have a company that wants to invest in our initiative.”

This year, the GM Corporate Giving Foundation will donate nearly $2 million to similar organizations nationwide.