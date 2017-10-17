Goddard School diaper drive helps hurricane victims, local families

Families with children attending The Goddard School in Franklin (Cool Springs) collected 25,000 diapers for hurricane relief and for local families in need.

In addition, on Thursday afternoon the chief executive officer of the National Diaper Bank Network will be at the school to accept a check for $2,000 for hurricane relief, which is just half of the total raised through the diaper drive at the school.

“This is an amazing cause that we are proud to support,” said Sue Spissu, onsite owner of the school, in a report of the drive’s success. She also explained why the drive is vital to families:

“You can buy candy with food stamps — but diapers are classified with cigarettes, alcohol, and pet food as disallowed purchases. Without diapers, babies cannot go to childcare or participate in early childhood education. Without childcare, parents cannot go to work or school.”

The Goddard School Drive benefits the community through the Nashville Diaper Connection and supports hurricane relief through the National Diaper Bank Network.

In addition to the donations, families volunteered to spend a day wrapping the diapers in appropriate packages for distribution.