Familiar Old Hickory Boulevard newspaper vendor receives help from community after loss of his wife

BY LANDON WOODROOF

A familiar figure has been missing from Old Hickory Boulevard the past several days.

Usually whatever the season or weather, Jason Rager can be seen standing near the northbound onramp of I-65 selling copies of the FaithUnity newspaper.

Even if you did not know his name, it is more than likely you have seen Rager out there in a bright yellow shirt and a hat to block the sun, walking up and down and up and down the concrete median. He has been there seven days a week, month in and month out, until just a few days ago, when he lost Elaine.

It took the death of his wife of almost 18 years to keep Jason away from his post for this length of time. This week has been tough for Jason, both emotionally and financially. Jason makes just enough money selling papers to live day to day. It’s hard for him to afford a week-long break, not to mention funeral expenses.

With that in mind, Jason’s friend, Brentwood resident Joe Gray, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help Jason get through this difficult time.

Joe met Jason the way so many others have met Jason, while waiting at the light to get on the interstate.

“The conversations aren’t very long because the light turns green and you go on, but a while back I stopped and went up there on his corner and talked with him and walked up and down the median with him holding up papers,” Joe said.

The more time Joe spent around Jason the more he respected him. It might not be a glamorous job, but what Jason does day in and day out takes grit.

“I tell you what, you don’t think about it but it’s hard work,” Joe said. “He walks 20 plus miles a day going up and back on that median. It doesn’t matter if it’s 95 degrees or 10 degrees or raining or snowing he’s out there every day. He works harder at that than most people do at their jobs.”

Joe also grew to appreciate the regular column that Jason contributes to the FaithUnity paper. Called “Ramblings of a Paper Boy,” the column consists of Jason’s musings on his life and the lessons he’s learned.

It was last weekend that Joe’s phone rang and he heard the news.

“He called me last weekend just completely devastated and said he woke up Sunday morning and she was dead,” Joe said. “He just didn’t know what to do. He had a few dollars in his pocket, but he didn’t know how he was going to get money to eat much less do a funeral and all of that.”

Elaine had been sick recently, but she was just 52.

Joe immediately thought of all the people Jason interacts with on a daily basis. Even if Jason did not realize it, Joe knew that many of them would be eager to do what they could.

“I said first thing we’ll need to do is get the word out because…I knew people would want to give money to him and help him,” Joe said.

As of the time of this writing, 41 people have pitched in on the GoFundMe campaign.

Jason called Joe because he did not know who else to reach out to.

“I woke up one morning crying with nobody to talk to, and I called Joe,” Jason said. “It was just like my family. He said, Man, I’m gonna try to help you out.”

Jason did not have any familiarity with crowdsourced fundraising before Joe told him about GoFundMe.

“I didn’t even know what it was,” Jason said. “I’m stone age. I don’t know nothing about technology at all.”

He does know, though, how grateful he is to Joe for the support he has shown him in the past few days.

“Man I was just blown away,” Jason said. “I could not believe that he had took the initiative to do something like that to help me. Man, what a help it’s been. If he hadn’t done that I don’t know what I would have done.”

He said it has been 6 or 7 days since he last worked. For some people that would not be a big deal, but it is for Jason. He and Elaine had been living in an Extended Stay for the past couple of years, making enough to live on as long as he kept the schedule he did. Sometimes, Elaine would also sell newspapers to help out.

“I’m not homeless, but I will be if I don’t work every day,” he said.

The fact that some of those money worries can be set aside this week is something that he is so thankful to Joe for.

“The man’s been a true blessing for me, he really has,” Jason said.

Check back tomorrow for more of Jason’s story.