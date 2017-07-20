Golf course can be more with public land, developer envisions

Todd Jester, part-owner of Cheekwood Golf Club, stands in front of the property he hopes the city will lease to him to help expand his golf course.

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories highlighting the interested parties seeking to lease property from the city of Franklin along the Harpeth River.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

When Todd Jester looks across Mack Hatcher Parkway, he doesn’t see just woods and a field.

He sees a landscaped, carefully crafted golf course, based upon some of the most famous golf holes in history.

“The property itself really lends itself well to golf,” Jester said.

Jester, part-owner of Cheekwood Golf Club on Spencer Creek, is one of three developers looking to try and lease almost 70 acres of property owned by the city of Franklin along Mack Hatcher Parkway, next to the Harpeth River.

The other two parties include the Discovery Museum in Murfreesboro, that hopes to build a children’s museum there, and the Franklin Housing Commission, which envisions the land as a site for affordable housing.

The three potential developers went in front of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week and each gave proposals.

The idea of sharing among all three was brought up by board members. Jester said the golf course could share the area with a children’s museum and housing. But, he said it would come with a cost.

“Obviously, it would be a different product,” he said.

Jester, who is by trade a landscape golf architect, said the vision is to keep the course at 9-holes, but make the course larger, lending itself as a more attractive world-class golf experience. In a letter sent to the Franklin board, Jester wrote that the golf course is known as a “short, fun golf course.”

He also wrote that as the area grows and as Franklin is one of the richest cities in one of the richest counties in the state, Cheekwood seeks to “step up its pace.”

The golf course Jester envisions would be public focused and family oriented, with on-site child care. It would be a place where not only golf is played, but perhaps even have soccer and lacrosse clinics. It would have the only lighted driving range in the area.

Jester sat in the clubhouse Wednesday, an old barn converted into a clubhouse. Jester admits it’s so nondescript it’s easily passable among the residential houses in the area.

“It was a barn,” he said. “It wasn’t made for this.”

The plan is that if the golf course leases the property they would move across Mack Hatcher Parkway and build a new clubhouse with “curb appeal.”

The two properties are already linked by a gravel road underneath the Mack Hatcher Parkway bridge over the Harpeth River. Jester said they could easily build a connector path for golf carts to drive back and forth.

The board is set to make a decision within the next few months.

The property across from the existing golf course has rolling hills with dense trees and vegetation. Jester says he sees something that he doesn’t seek to destroy, but to enhance.

And, the land is speaking to him.

“Let the property tell you what it needs,” he said.

