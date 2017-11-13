Golf tournament raises enough money to fulfill more than 80 wishes

Above, Sam Paris, Wish Kid Lily Paris, Famous Five’s Tamara Lister & Make-A-Wish’s Beth Torres pose at the check presentation ceremony. // SUBMITTED

MAKE-A-WISH MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Proceeds of the 15th Annual Birdies, Bogeys & Bones golf tournament on Nov. 1 recently were presented to Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee and Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

Hosted by Famous Five Dining, the franchisee of five Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que restaurants in Tennessee, the tournament has raised $800,000 to date for Make-A-Wish. That’s enough to grant more than 80 wishes.

Golfers were treated to lunch and dinner from Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que, 18 holes of golf at Franklin’s Vanderbilt Legends Club; and a special presentation from Wish Kid Lily. Lily’s wish to meet the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was granted in 2015. Lily spoke of the impact her wish had on her during her treatment for osteosarcoma.

“We are grateful for organizations like Famous Five Dining who invest in our local community and others across the country,” said Beth Torres, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. “The leadership at Famous Five Dining, the employees at our area Famous Dave’s restaurants and everyone who participates in the annual Birdies, Bogeys & Bones tournament plays a direct role in helping grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. We appreciate all they do for Make-A-Wish.”

Currently, more than 160 children in Middle Tennessee are waiting for their wishes to be granted. Because Make-A-Wish is privately-funded through corporate, individual and foundation gifts, community supporters like Famous Five Dining are vital to the wish-granting process.

For more information about the life-changing wishes being granted in Middle Tennessee, visit middletennessee.wish.org.