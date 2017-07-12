Local veterans to host Annual Charity Golf Scramble on Aug. 14

By LANDON WOODROOF

A veterans group made up of employees from AT&T is hosting its third Annual Charity Golf Scramble on Monday, Aug. 14, at the Brentwood Country Club.

The AT&T Veterans Tennessee Chapter will donate proceeds from the tournament to Operation Stand Down, a group dedicated to help veterans “be self-sustaining and better connected to the community.”

Registration for the tournament will begin at 10:30, as will a silent auction. The actual tournament will get under way at 12:30 p.m.

Mike Steltmann, a member of the group putting on the event, said that members of the public are encouraged to sign up either individually or as a team to participate in the tournament. He said the organization is still seeking corporate hole sponsors as well.

In addition to the tournament, the day will also feature two hole-in-one contests. One contest is being sponsored by Andrews Cadillac. The company is donating $20,000 towards the price of a car to the winner. The other hole-in-one contest features a $10,000 prize and is sponsored by the AT&T Veterans Tennessee Chapter.

Through Aug. 1, individuals can register for the tournament for $100 and teams for $400.

Steltmann said that the AT&T Veterans Tennessee Chapter has about 100 members.

“We’ll do anything and everything we can volunteer to do” to help veterans, he said.

In the past that has meant volunteering to help build houses for soldiers and donating furniture to the Operation Stand Down thrift store on 12th Avenue South.

The group chose Operation Stand Down as its selected charity because many members have been involved with the charity for years.

“We just chose them as the beneficiary of this golf tournament because we like the work they do,” Steltmann said. “Our money is well spent there.”

The tournament is in its third year, but this will be its second at the Brentwood Country Club.

“We think we’ve found a home” there, Steltmann said.

Despite the fact that the tournament is organized by AT&T employees, AT&T the company is not involved with the tournament.

“This is not an AT&T corporate-sponsored event in any way,” Steltmann said. That’s just the name of our group.”

Lunch and dinner will be provided to all all tournament participants.

More information about the tournament can be found at the tournament website or by contacting Steltmann at 629-888- 6347 or at michael.steltmann@att.com