Golfers aim to make the cut in today’s play at Nashville Golf Open

Photos by ANDREW COLLIGNON

Today is a big day for the Nashville Golf Open at the Nashville Golf and Country Club off Moores Lane.

The tournament field of 156 players will be cut to 65 after the second round is finished this afternoon.

The first round got off to a soggy start early this morning when passing rains slightly delayed things.

Golfers are playing for $550,000, with $99,000 of that going to the winner at the conclusion of play on Sunday.