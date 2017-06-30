June 30, 2017

Golfers aim to make the cut in today’s play at Nashville Golf Open

Photos by ANDREW COLLIGNON
Today is a big day for the Nashville Golf Open at the Nashville Golf and Country Club off Moores Lane.
The tournament field of 156 players will be cut to 65 after the second round is finished this afternoon.
The first round got off to a soggy start early this morning when passing rains slightly delayed things.
Golfers are playing for $550,000, with $99,000 of that going to the winner at the conclusion of play on Sunday.
nashville golf open
Nicholas Thompson of Plantation, Florida tees off on hole #10. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
nashville golf open
Blake Trimble of Oklahoma City, Okla., shoots from the 18th fairway during make-up play Friday morning. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
nashville golf open
Blake Trimble celebrates with his caddie after finishing hole 18. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
nashville golf open
Rafael Campos from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and his caddie on the 18th fairway. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
nashville golf open
Martin Piller of Dallas, Tex., chips onto the 18th green. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
nashville golf open
Blake Adams of Eatonton, Ga. avoids stepping on a competitors line to finish the hole at 18. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
nashville golf open
Vince India of Deerfield, Ill., in front of a leaderboard at the Nashville Golf Open. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
nashville golf open
Jordan Niebrugge of Bridgeton, Mo., chips out the sand in front of the 18th green. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
nashville golf open
Vince India of Deerfield, Ill., lines up for a putt on the 18th green. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
nashville golf open
D. H. Lee of Seoul, South Korea, tees off on hole #1 at the Nashville Golf Open. // ANDREW COLLIGNON

