“Good Nashville” supports homeless causes; wins first place in student entrepreneurship

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Good Nashville, a company created by the Brentwood High Entrepreneurship Class as a social enterprise, won place this past week at the Junior Achievement Company Program Competition held at Lipscomb University.

The company was scored on business plan, commercial, trade fair booth, and presentation.

According to marketing teacher/DECA advisor Lisa Nease Montgomery, only five students could represent the company at the showcase, but the entire class has been instrumental in the success of the firm.

The mission for Good Nashville is to be a socially responsible company, supporting the homeless through donating 100% of net profits from the sales of high-quality apparel including comfort color shirts with the Good Nashville logo, as well as embroidered hats.

The next step is the chance to participate in the National Junior Achievement Company Program Leadership Summit to be held in Washington D.C. this summer. Only 15 companies (schools) across the country are selected to participate based on business plan and marketing. The students will know by May 12 if Good Nashville is selected.

At the national event, the team members present at the national competition will win $4,000 scholarships if they win “Company of the Year”, The second place company participants will win $2,000 scholarships.

Luke Moreshi, Cody Mashburn, Emily Arnholt, Kyle Weiner, and Kianoosh Pazooki represented Good Nashville at the competition at Lipscomb. Other company team members are Grace Long, Grace Farrell, Patrick Queener, Emma Blank, Clay Cox, Alicia Hernandez, Hannah Duncan, Ben Blaschke, an Hank Hayes.

Grace Long has been the top seller of shirts and caps, by selling over 70 items.

As of this past Thursday, Good Nashville had made almost $1,800 to donate to the Nashville Rescue Mission, and had more than $900 left in inventory. Shirt prices have been reduced to $20 for short sleeve and $25 for long sleeve. To purchase merchandise to help support Good Nashville and the Nashville Rescue Mission, contact Montgomery at lisan@wcs.edu.