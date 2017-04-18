Goodwill celebrates Earth Day with storewide, half off sale

In celebration of Earth Day this Saturday, April 22nd, Goodwill Industries is offering the chance for everyone to come and shop their storewide, half-off sale.

The sale will take place at all 34 of the Middle Tennessee stores. All merchandise including clothing, linens, toys, books, kitchen items, and other home goods will all be 50 percent off. The sale will last all day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In conjunction with the storewide sale, Goodwill is going to be a part of Centennial Park’s 16th Annual Nashville Earth Day Festival. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Goodwill will have a tent open all day where attendants will be accepting donations from Nashville’s citizens. It’s an easy, fun way to complete spring-cleaning and get out into the community to celebrate Earth Day.

The event is free and open to the public. It is located in Centennial Park at 2500 West End, Nashville, Tennessee 37203.

For more information, visit www.giveit2goodwill.org or call 1-800-545-9231.