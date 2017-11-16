Goodwill gets the jump on Black Friday with Blue Friday

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee is offering shoppers a chance to get a jump start on the holiday season, take advantage of deep discounts and support a worthy cause during a one-day event known as Blue Friday.

Blue Friday — a day to shop thrift — will take place Friday, Nov. 17, one week before Black Friday. On Blue Friday, all customers will receive 50 percent off everything in Goodwill’s retail stores, while shoppers who use their MyGoodwill Rewards card will receive an extra 10 percent off the price of their purchase.

In addition, customers can enter a drawing to win a 32G iPad or one of 10 Goodwill gift cards.

Goodwill stores in this area are at:

6708 Nolensville Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027

595 Hillsboro Rd #301, Franklin, TN 37064

1008 Nasdaq St, Spring Hill, TN 37174

By shopping at Goodwill on Blue Friday — or any day — customers support the nonprofit organization’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment. Shopping at Goodwill also helps protect the environment, because Goodwill’s operations divert millions of pounds of useful items away from landfills each year.

Customers are invited to spread the word about Blue Friday and show off their Blue Friday finds by using the hashtag #BlueFriday.