Goodwill hiring event Saturday will fill jobs at two Franklin stores

Goodwill Career Solutions will be hiring on Saturday for full-time and part-time positions at both Goodwill retail stores in Franklin.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at 595 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, site of one of the two Franklin Goodwill stores.

The job fair will include on-the-spot interviews for jobs at the Hillsboro Road and Murfreesboro Road locations, including retail associate, processor, lead retail associate, donation attendant and office administrator. Initial pay rates range from $8.50-$10 per hour.

Benefits for full-time team members include health insurance, a retirement plan, paid vacation and sick leave, and more. Part-time team member benefits include a retirement plan, paid vacation and sick leave and more.

Job candidates are encouraged to bring a photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate and be prepared to complete an application and interview. Those hoping to get hired faster may fill out an online application prior to attending the job fair at www.giveit2goodwill.org/jobs.

More information on job fairs and job training can be obtained by calling (800) 545-9231 or visiting www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.