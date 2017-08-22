Goodwill partners with Hytch to help employees commute

A rideshare app will provide rewards and transportation to work for Middle Tennessee Goodwill employees thanks to a new partnership announced Tuesday.

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee announced Tuesday it has launched a partnership with Hytch, a Nashville-based tech company that tracks and rewards shared rides through an app, to help its employees and clients overcome lack of transportation as a barrier to employment. Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee provides job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items.

According to a press release, Goodwill will be the first mid-state employer to offer its team members direct incentives to carpool using the Hytch smartphone application. Starting in late September, Goodwill employees and Goodwill Career Solutions clients who use the Hytch app, which helps drivers and riders track their daily commute to work, will receive rewards for every mile they travel.

“For many of the individuals Goodwill helps, finding an affordable ride to and from work can be a daily struggle,” Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee CEO Matthew Bourlakas said in the press release. “Goodwill’s mission is to help people overcome barriers to employment, and we believe the Hytch app — along with the cash incentives to use it — will make ridesharing a more simple and attractive solution.

Whether they drive or ride along, Goodwill employees or clients and all other users of the Hytch app who carpool to work will be rewarded up to 5 cents per mile during the program’s launch period, according to the press release. Hytch users are rewarded through a virtual credit card that can be used like cash, or they can arrange to have the funds they earn moved automatically into their bank account after certain mileage thresholds are reached.

Goodwill is no stranger to the mobility problems faced by an entry-level workforce. For the last several years, Goodwill’s Wheels-to-Work program has provided donated vehicles for employees who lack transportation to work. But, every day, thousands of people in Middle Tennessee struggle to find rides to and from work or spend too much money on gas and too much time in traffic.

“Nashville isn’t the only community choking on car exhaust and congestion,” Mark A. Cleveland, CEO and co-founder of Hytch, said in the press release. “We have a car-centric culture, a car-centric infrastructure and a great opportunity to put two or more people in these cars. Goodwill employees will be the first to experience a revolution in the way leaders view ridesharing incentives as a cost-correct solution to congestion problems.”

More information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers can be obtained online at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling 1-800-545-9231. For more information about ridesharing rewards visit www.hytch.me and follow @HytchMe (#HytchMe).