Goodwill profiles local workers in Donate Forward promotion

The back story of Jose, an administrative assistant at the Spring Hill Goodwill store, and of Joel, a sales associate at the Goodwill store on Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, are among the profiles in a promotion of Donate Forward Week, April 3-9.

Goodwill shoppers may recognize some of the faces in the profiles, including Jose, whose training as a medical assistant ended in 2007 when he was shot in a robbery in Mount Pleasant as he was out jogging.

Joel spent a career as a mover before coming out of retirement to work at Goodwill. He’s now 83 years old.

Through the sale of donated items in its stores, Goodwill provides free training and jobs for people with disabilities and other

barriers to employment, including age.

By donating just a few bags of clothing or boxes of kitchen ware, electronics or home decor, or by shopping in Goodwill’s stores, middle and west Tennessee residents can help provide their neighbors with the income and dignity that come from paid work. They are also helping to preserve the environment, as Goodwill annually salvages and recycles millions of pounds of material that would otherwise go to landfills.

Goodwill is asking supporters to visit www.giveit2goodwill.org/donate-forward/, read the success stories and take a pledge to donate during Donate Forward Week. Also on the website is an impact calculator that demonstrates how Goodwill’s Donate Forward movement is helping the community and the environment.