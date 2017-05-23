Grace Christian Academy graduates 32 seniors

Grace Christian Academy, on Southall Road between Franklin and Leiper’s Fork, has 32 seniors in the Class of 2017, who graduated on Sunday, May 21.
Mattea Gernentz graduated as valedictorian, and Cade Blair was the salutatorian.
|Jenna Marie Almon
|Addison David Bean
|Eva Rae Beathard
|Clancy Eden Berger
|Cade Hudson Blair
|Alexandria Meghan Bradley
|George Walter Brewer
|Walter Hugh Burchfield III
|Anne Riley Carr
|Aaron Joseph Daugherty
|Gavin James Ford
|Mattea Leigh Gernentz
|Abigail Lynn Green
|Mary Virginia Johnson
|Thomas Scott Hart II
|Michael Thomas Jones
|Sydney Love Keeter
|Madison Elizabeth Kennedy
|Alexis McKenzie Keller
|Aaron Bryn Lanegan
|Zachary Michael Lukasiak
|Satchel Cade McGinniss
|Mikaela Grace Moore
|Taylor David Oaks
|Brent Charles Perry
|Daniel Reynold Stalnaker
|Jarret Conley Splendorio
|Bradley Reid Swords
|Brittney Anne Ton
|Chase Alexander Weimer
|Nicholas McFerrin Whitson
|Matthew Curtis Worton