May 23, 2017

Grace Christian Academy graduates 32 seniors

Grace Christian Academy, on Southall Road between Franklin and Leiper’s Fork, has 32 seniors in the Class of 2017, who graduated on Sunday, May 21.

Mattea Gernentz graduated as valedictorian, and Cade Blair was the salutatorian.

Jenna Marie Almon
Addison David Bean
Eva Rae Beathard
Clancy Eden Berger
Cade Hudson Blair
Alexandria Meghan Bradley
George Walter Brewer
Walter Hugh Burchfield III
Anne Riley Carr
Aaron Joseph Daugherty
Gavin James Ford
Mattea Leigh Gernentz
Abigail Lynn Green
Mary Virginia Johnson
Thomas Scott Hart II
Michael Thomas Jones
Sydney Love Keeter
Madison Elizabeth Kennedy
Alexis McKenzie Keller
Aaron Bryn Lanegan
Zachary Michael Lukasiak
Satchel Cade McGinniss
Mikaela Grace Moore
Taylor David Oaks
Brent Charles Perry
Daniel Reynold Stalnaker
Jarret Conley Splendorio
Bradley Reid Swords
Brittney Anne Ton
Chase Alexander Weimer
Nicholas McFerrin Whitson
Matthew Curtis Worton

