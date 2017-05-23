Graduation is under way for the high school class of 2017

Three local private schools began the procession of graduates that continues during the holiday weekend.

Ceremonies began this May 18, when Currey Ingram Academy, on Murray Lane just west of Brentwood, graduated 19 students in a ceremony in which each of the graduates offered a speech.

Jack Rice graduated as valedictorian. Isabell Hall was salutatorian.

Battle Ground Academy held its graduation on Sunday, May 21, celebrating the matriculation of 85 students.

Suzannah Smith, who will attend the University of California at Berkeley, and Allison Cowie, who will attend University of Texas at Austin, were the Valedictorian and Salutatorian respectively.

“They have set a high bar in leadership, hard work and success,” said Will Kesler, BGA Head of School. “So many of these students have participated at a high level in academic and artistic pursuits, while also being involved in athletics. They fully encapsulate the balance we strive to instill in our students.”

Also graduating this past Sunday was Grace Christian Academy, on Southall Road between Franklin and Leiper’s Fork.

GCA had 32 seniors in the ceremony. Mattea Gernentz graduated as valedictorian, and Cade Blair was the salutatorian.

Ceremonies resume on Thursday, when the first public school graduations begin.

Franklin High School graduates at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at David Lipscomb University – Allen Arena.

Summit High School graduates at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Fairview High School graduates at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Renaissance High School graduates at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Williamson County Community Theater.

Centennial High School graduates at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 at David Lipscomb University – Allen Arena.

Brentwood High School graduates at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the David Lipscomb University – Allen Arena.

Independence High School graduates at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Ravenwood High School graduates at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Belmont University – Curb Center.

Page High School graduates at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Christ Presbyterian Academy will graduate at 4 p.m. on May 28 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215.

Brentwood Academy will graduate at 10:30 a.m on May 29. at Brentwood Baptist Church, 777 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027.