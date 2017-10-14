Grassland Gallop 6K is next week: Run to help foster kids

The 5th Annual Grassland Gallop 6K race and 2K walk is fast approaching.

Runners, walkers, kids and supporters are invited to come join the fun starting at 8 a.m. on Oct. 21 to race, walk or play in support of non-profit Love on Wheels.

Love on Wheels provides new suitcases and new basic necessities to foster children all over Middle and East Tennessee. The organization was founded in 2014 by local Veterinarian, Kathleen Kunkel and her husband, Scott Kwierant to support foster children who come into custody through no fault of their own.

Support the kids by registering to race or walk or just have fun in the Kid’s Zone, which will include free face painting, costume contests, prizes, and pumpkin painting. Halloween goody bags will also be given to each participant.

This year one of the greatest needs is socks and underwear. Please bring a package of new socks or underwear in either children or adult sizes or diapers.

To register for the race, please go to:

www.raceroster.com/events/2017/13673/grassland-gallop