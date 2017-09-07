Grassland Gallop 6K supports nonprofit that helps foster children

The 5th annual “Grassland Gallop” 6K run and 2K walk is coming up on Oct. 21 in the Grassland Community north of Franklin.

Love on Wheels is presenting the event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grassland Middle School, 2390 Hillsboro Rd.

Love on Wheels is a nonprofit that provides suitcases with basic necessities for children entering foster care in Tennessee . The founder and Veterinarian of Little House Animal Hospital, Dr. Kathleen Kunkel and her husband, Scott Kunkel, personally deliver the suitcases all over Tennessee to foster children in need.

Each suitcase is prepared by volunteers who personally see that each suitcase includes new, gender appropriate, clothes, socks, underwear, pajamas, toiletries, a blanket and a small toy for foster children in need.

Love on Wheels is looking to the community to help to make the Grassland Gallop a huge success, and is asking interested runners to round up friends, family, co-workers and running buddies and register to run.

The Grassland Gallop will be a day of fun for all ages with the races starting at 8 a.m. a nd a FREE Kids Zone with games, painting, a costume contest an a DJ.