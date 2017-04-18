Greg Flittner, Nancy Smith to chair 44th Heritage Ball; Ligons are honored

The Heritage Foundation has been a voice for historic preservation for 50 years now, and in celebration has named Marty and Ronald Ligon, a couple of its earliest active supporters as honorary chairs for the 44th Annual Heritage Ball.

Marty Ligon planned the first Heritage Ball, and Ronald Ligon was an early Heritage Foundation board member.

Doing the heavy lifting this year are Nancy Smith and Greg Flittner, who are in charge of planning for the gala to be held at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park near Carnton Plantation on Sept 16, 2017. The event takes place each year to raise funds for the work of the Heritage Foundation. This year the Foundation will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Nancy Smith and Greg Flittner moved to Williamson County in 1995 and quickly became dedicated volunteers. Smith serves on the board of the Heritage Foundation and in 2015-2016, was heavily involved in coordinating the Foundation’s move into the recently renovated Big House for Historic Preservation (previously the Old, Old Jail). Flittner is past President of the Downtown Neighborhood Association which shares the vision of the Heritage Foundation.

“Having lived in other cities, embracing preservation was not a passion that we thought existed within us,” Nancy Smith said. “We were only able to have a better understanding that preservation does matter after becoming residents of Downtown Franklin. Seeing the tremendous efforts of the members of the Heritage Foundation, its board, and staff is truly inspiring and has awakened our own sense of preserving the past. We learn something new every day about this storied town and its wonderful people. Moving to Franklin has been the best decision we have made as a family. After many corporate moves, we have a true sense of an emotional connection here.”

Mary Pearce, outgoing Executive Director of the Heritage Foundation says that Nancy and Greg are extraordinary volunteers and she is delighted to have them chairing the Heritage Ball. “We know they will do an incredible job just like they did for the Heritage Ball auction, bringing proceeds to new heights. It was our lucky day when Nancy and Greg moved to Franklin and became involved,” Pearce said.

Pearce said Marty and Ronald Ligon were the obvious choice for honorary ball chairs, given the 50th anniversary.

“The Ligons are an essential part of the Heritage Foundation and Franklin story,” she said. “The couple has led the way in saving Carnton Plantation and Downtown Franklin.”

The first Heritage Ball took place under a tent at Carnton, just a few hundred yards from where the ball will be this fall.

“We the citizens of Franklin are most fortunate that early in the development of small communities in Middle Tennessee the Heritage Foundation came into being,” Ron Ligon said. “Through its leadership and direction, Franklin, our hometown, is the community that everyone wants to be like.”

