Groundbreaking held for Franklin Road widening

Photo: From left, City Commissioner Ken Travis, Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin, TDOT Commissioner John Schroer, Rep. Charles Sargent, Gov. Bill Haslam, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Rep. Glen Casada, Rep. Sam Whitson, City Commissioner Betsy Crossley.

By LANDON WOODROOF

A long-awaited road project to improve traffic flow along a busy stretch of Franklin Road is finally getting underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes on Franklin Road to celebrate the beginning of the project.

“This process has been talked about for a long time,” Gov. Bill Haslam said at the ceremony. “It’s obviously critical.”

He said the project would not only ease rush hour traffic but would also help ease congestion related to I-65.

“One of the key things that happens here is when you have an issue on I-65 everybody jumps off and hits Franklin Road and this will help alleviate that,” he said.

The $26.7 million project involves widening 2.6 miles of Franklin Road to five lanes from Concord Road to just south of Moores Lane. There will be two northbound lanes, two southbound lanes and a continuous center turning lane. A 10-foot multi-use path will also be constructed next to the east side of the road.

Gov. Haslam said the scheduled completion date for the project is October 2020.

Traffic problems related to construction are on the mind of many Brentwood residents and commuters. Gov. Haslam as well as TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said every effort is being made to ease that potential problem.

“Obviously, there’s some short term pain for long term gain but I think what TDOT has worked really hard at is recognizing that people still have to go about life, so they’ve worked hard to make that traffic flow as smooth as possible,” Haslam said.

He said any disruption will be made up for by improved conditions after the project has been completed.

Schroer said crews will do their best to keep traffic flowing as well as possible for area drivers.

“There will be some traffic issues, but we’ll always have two lanes open so they won’t really see a big difference,” he said. “And our contractors know how to handle the traffic, so I think we’ll be fine.”

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said the city first entered into a contract with the state in 2006 related to the project. The city planned to pay for right-of-way and engineering, while the state would cover construction costs.

When the recession hit, though, things got put on hold, and Brentwood did not want to pay for right-of-way acquisition until the state had actually programmed funding for the project. Once that happened a few years ago, progress on the project started to pick up again.

Mayor Jill Burgin attended the ceremony, along with other Brentwood City Commissioners and local elected officials. She was excited for the groundbreaking.

“I’m really glad that they’re making kind of a big deal out of it,” she said. “Because it is a big deal in our area.”

She echoed comments that the widening would improve traffic both during peak times and due to problems on I-65.

“Any time you can help safety and convenience I think it’s a good thing, really,” she said.

The Franklin Road corridor sees 23,000 vehicles a day, according to TDOT.

According to a TDOT news release, this is one of three major projects scheduled for Williamson County in the next three years. The others are “the widening of SR 96 from east of Arno Road to Wilson Pike, and the new construction of the northwest quadrant of the Mack Hatcher Parkway.”