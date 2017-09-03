Groundbreaking for Franklin Road widening project to be held Tuesday

By LANDON WOODROOF

The long-awaited widening of Franklin Road from Concord Road south to Moores Lane is about to get started.

Gov. Bill Haslam, TDOT Commissioner John Schroer and Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin will hold the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. The nearly $27 million construction project will be kicked off at the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes on Franklin Road

The project will widen 2.63 miles of Franklin Road to five lanes—four driving lanes and a continuous center turning lane. Additionally, a 10-foot multi-use path will be constructed about 5 feet past the curb on the east side of the road.

Workers will also install new traffic signals and create turn lanes to Franklin Road’s intersections on Holly Tree Gap Road and Davenport Road.

The Franklin Road corridor currently sees 23,000 vehicles a day, according to TDOT.

The City of Brentwood is footing the bill for engineering and some of the right-of-way acquisition costs while TDOT is paying for utility relocation and construction costs, according to the city’s latest Capital Improvements Program.

The project is expected to take around three years and will likely cause significant traffic disruptions during that time.

“I don’t even want to begin to tell you what it will be like for three to four years, potentially, the length of that construction,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said at a budget meeting back in April.

The Brentwood Home Page reported on Thursday that temporary lane closures on Franklin Road would being this week “for the installation of changeable message boards, staking/flagging of limits, asbestos abatement and to start clearing/grubbing. (Grubbing is road builder talk for removing trees, shrubs and stumps).”

The groundbreaking ceremony at the TBCH begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday. As previously reported by the Brentwood Home Page, the TBCH has already taken precautions ahead of the construction project. The organization removed its many-decades-old stone entrance gates to make sure they were salvaged instead of potentially just knocked down by construction crews.