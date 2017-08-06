Guests can pay it forward on day four of the Williamson County Fair

By KEVIN WARNER

On day four of the 2017 Williamson County fair, guests will be asked to pay it forward and help those in need in our area.

Monday marks ‘Pay It Forward Monday,’ which benefits GraceWorks Ministries. Guests entering Ag Expo Park who bring in four canned goods, food items or anything from the GraceWorks Critical Needs List receive free admission. Diapers, deodorant, cereal and dishwashing detergent make the list. A full PDF can be found here.

There are many days of ticket specials and ticket packages that will be offered at the fair. General admission to the fair will be $7 for attendees over the age of 12, $5 for children ages 6 through 12 and children five and under receive free admission.

Monday and every weekday, the fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Kicking off the night, the Tractor Supply Livestock Area will host the 4-H Parade of Champions and Livestock Expo Sale as 4-H presenters will show off their prize animals. The parade will start at 6 p.m. followed by the sale.

The Rockdale Ridge Runners jumpstart the Nissan Bluegrass Stage lineup at 6 p.m. Justamere Bluegrass follows at 7:30 p.m.

Fair favorite 5-Point Swing, a 20-piece swing band, will take The Vanderbilt Health Stage at 8 p.m.

Monday also will have the daily Fireman’s Challenge where local firefighters from departments around the county will be performing a mock vehicle extraction. Sunday the extraction will take place at 8 p.m. outside in the Fair Village.

For a full list of events at the fair, click here.

The midway, presented by Drew Expositions, will also bring bringing many new attractions this year including a professional high dive show, which will feature the Olympic style high dive in a small pool of water and a fire dive. The shows will start at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Midway ride coupons are not included in general admission to the fair. Single coupons cost $1.25 each, but all rides require more than one to ride. Visitors can buy large numbers of coupons for a reduced price listed here.

Monday through Thursday (Aug.7 through 11) guests can ride unlimited rides for $20 from 6 to 11 p.m.