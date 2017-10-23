A guide to upcoming Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest activities

Trunk or treating has grown in popularity over time as a safe, convenient way for parents and their kids to enjoy the trappings of the season—costumes and candy—in a hassle-free, family-friendly location.
As Halloween quickly approaches, many local churches and other organizations are holding trunk or treat events or fall festivals in the coming days.
Here is a list of activities coming up in the Brentwood and Nolensville area. Get in touch with us if there is an event not listed that you would like to see here:
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25:
What: Trunk or Treat
When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Concord Road Church of Christ, 8221 Concord Road, Brentwood
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27:
What:Trunk or Treat
When: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Johnson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 201 High Lea Road, Brentwood
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28:
What: Family Fall Fun Day
When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Calvary Chapel Brentwood, 502 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
This event will feature bounce houses, face painting, food and more.
–
What: Fall Fest
When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: East Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 9000 Concord Road, Brentwood
In addition to a Trunk or Treat, this event will have carnival games and a “spooky barn tour.”
–
What: Trunk or Treat
When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Maryland Farms YMCA, 5101 Maryland Way, Brentwood
This event will feature costumes and games in addition to candy.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29:
What: Trunk or Treat
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Brenthaven Church, 516 Franklin Road, Brentwood
There will be food trucks and games at this event.
–
What: Trunk or Treat
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1250 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood
Games and activities will begin at 4 p.m. and the Trunk or Treat will start at 4:30 p.m. A chili cook-off will follow.
–
What: Trunk or Treat
When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, 1949 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood
There will be food and a costume parade and prizes until 5 p.m. when the Trunk or Treat is scheduled to start.
–
What: Trunk or Treat
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Liberty United Methodist Church, 9587 Liberty Church Road, Brentwood
–
What: Festivo!
When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Life Community Church, 7240 Nolensville Pike, Ste. 207, Nolensville
This event will feature a trunk or treat, music and a costume contest, with categories including Best Family Costume, Best Couples Costume and Best Boy and Girl Costume.
–
What: Community Trunk or Treat
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Mill Creek Church of Christ, 7260 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
–
What: Trunk or Treat
When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
–
What: Trunk or Treat
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Otter Creek Church of Christ, 409 Franklin Road, Brentwood
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31:
What: Trick or Treat
When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Cool Springs Galleria, 1800 Galleria Blvd., Franklin
Participating stores at the mall will be handing out candy from 6 p.m. until close on Halloween night.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4:
What: Fall Fest
When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Brentwood Family YMCA, 8207 Concord Road, Brentwood
This event will feature games, music and family activities.