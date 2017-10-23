A guide to upcoming Trunk or Treat and Fall Fest activities

Trunk or treating has grown in popularity over time as a safe, convenient way for parents and their kids to enjoy the trappings of the season—costumes and candy—in a hassle-free, family-friendly location.

As Halloween quickly approaches, many local churches and other organizations are holding trunk or treat events or fall festivals in the coming days.

Here is a list of activities coming up in the Brentwood and Nolensville area. Get in touch with us if there is an event not listed that you would like to see here:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25:

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Concord Road Church of Christ, 8221 Concord Road, Brentwood

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27:

What:Trunk or Treat

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Johnson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 201 High Lea Road, Brentwood

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28:

What: Family Fall Fun Day

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Calvary Chapel Brentwood, 502 Wilson Pike, Brentwood

This event will feature bounce houses, face painting, food and more.

–

What: Fall Fest

When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: East Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 9000 Concord Road, Brentwood

In addition to a Trunk or Treat, this event will have carnival games and a “spooky barn tour.”

–

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Maryland Farms YMCA, 5101 Maryland Way, Brentwood

This event will feature costumes and games in addition to candy.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29:

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Brenthaven Church, 516 Franklin Road, Brentwood

There will be food trucks and games at this event.

–

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1250 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood

Games and activities will begin at 4 p.m. and the Trunk or Treat will start at 4:30 p.m. A chili cook-off will follow.

–

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, 1949 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood

There will be food and a costume parade and prizes until 5 p.m. when the Trunk or Treat is scheduled to start.

–

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Liberty United Methodist Church, 9587 Liberty Church Road, Brentwood

–

What: Festivo!

When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Life Community Church, 7240 Nolensville Pike, Ste. 207, Nolensville

This event will feature a trunk or treat, music and a costume contest, with categories including Best Family Costume, Best Couples Costume and Best Boy and Girl Costume.

–

What: Community Trunk or Treat

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Mill Creek Church of Christ, 7260 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

–

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

–

What: Trunk or Treat

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Otter Creek Church of Christ, 409 Franklin Road, Brentwood

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31:

What: Trick or Treat

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Cool Springs Galleria, 1800 Galleria Blvd., Franklin

Participating stores at the mall will be handing out candy from 6 p.m. until close on Halloween night.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4:

What: Fall Fest

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Brentwood Family YMCA, 8207 Concord Road, Brentwood

This event will feature games, music and family activities.