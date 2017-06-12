GymGuyz to open first Tennessee mobile gym in Franklin

By A.J. DUGGER III

Franklin residents will have the option of having their gym come to them when GymGuyz comes to Tennessee later this summer.

This will be the company’s first location in Tennessee.

The company is a mobile gym that drives to the client and allows workouts at home, businesses and other places. The Franklin GymGuyz will be run by Trishia Mays and Johnny King.

“It’s the gym brought to the client, so the client doesn’t have to drive to the gym. The van is stocked with all the equipment that you would need to bring the workout to the client,” said Mays, a personal trainer and nutritionist. “GymGuyz has been around for a while but we’re new to the Franklin. It’s a very new concept and business to this area.”

GymGuyz offers personal and nutrition training as well as group classes. The trainers will work at churches, businesses or wherever their clients are located.

“There’s personal training everywhere, but you don’t always get one-on-one attention and have the trainer come to you,” Mays said.

Mays and her husband Johnny King are both into physical fitness. King was in the military for 11 years and was stationed at Ft. Campbell, Ky. They realized during their posting at Ft. Campbell that there were was not a GymGuyz in Middle Tennessee.

“It’s a pretty awesome concept and there’s nothing else of its kind out there. We decided it would be a really good venture for us,” Mays said.

The GymGuyz truck has over 300 pieces of workout equipment inside of it. The business is ideal for people with busy schedules, parents with young children, and people who don’t have the convenience or do not wish to go to gyms.

The Franklin GymGuyz is expecting to be in operation by the middle of August.