Habitat asks public for online votes to win a grant for home repairs

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury is asking for help from the community in an online effort to win a $25,000 grant for its Critical Home Repair program.

The fund helps people make vital repairs such as roof leaks, heating repairs, or wheelchair ramps.

The local Habitat affiliate has been selected as one of 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program that will award the $25,000 grants to the 40 causes that receive the most votes online. Anyone with a valid email address may log on at https://www. neighborhoodassist.com/entry/ 1997781 and vote for the cause up to 10 times a day, now through Aug. 25, 2017. The finalists with the most votes will be announced on Sept. 28, and each winner will be awarded a $25,000 grant to the implement the solution.

“In the two counties that HFHWM serves, there are hundreds of families in desperate need of critical repairs,” explains HFHWM Director of Homeowner Services Wayne Weaver. “Habitat has the knowledge, skills, and labor to help homeowners with repairs on a budget they can afford. The only missing ingredient is funding to help cover the costs of materials. This grant will help HFHWM to perform at least 10 more major repairs at discounted rates to keep homeowners safe and warm, and from being displaced from their homes. Please vote every day and help a family in need!”

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that lets communities determine where grant funding is awarded. The initiative utilizes the State Farm Review Committee to vet submissions for causes and empowers the community to vote for the final 40 grant winners. The program has been inspired by the incredible number of neighborhoods that are coming together to solve a problem or improve their community.

If you need help with a Critical Home Repair or would like to donate funds or services, please call HFHWM Community Revitalization Manager Raquel Waters 615-690-8090 or visit www.hfhwm.org.