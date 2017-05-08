Hand & Stone ready to offer relaxation with massage, spa services

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa offers you an assortment of massage or facial treatments designed to help you relax and unwind and starting at just $49.95.

With locations on Mallory Lane in Franklin and at the Hill Center in Brentwood, the spa was designed to be a tranquil environment where clients can focus on their own needs.

In addition to massage and facials, Hand & Stone offers aromatherapy enhancements, new facial treatments such as LED phototherapy or NuFace microcurrent therapy plus specialized hand, feet, and face massages. Hand & Stone also provide wax-free hair removal services.

Visit on a one-time or an occasional basis, or join the Hand & Stone Healthy Lifestyle Program, which will allow you to reap extra savings on the various services.

Hand & Stone is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. The locations are at 201 Franklin Rd #170, Brentwood, TN 37027, in the Hill Center, and 4091 Mallory Ln #124, Franklin, TN 37067, just north of Whole Foods Market.

Hand & Stone can tailor their services according to your needs, with a goal to help you look and feel your best affordably.