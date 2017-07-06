Hardscuffle history to be featured Sunday at Brentwood Library

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood’s historic Hardscuffle community will be the focus of a presentation Sunday afternoon at the Brentwood Library.

The presentation stems from a project undertaken by members of Leadership Brentwood’s Class of 2017 to make Hardscuffle history more accessible to Brentwood residents.

Local historian T. Vance Little filmed interviews with several members of the Hardscuffle community. This community traces its history to the 1860s when former slaves began buying property in the area. Hardscuffle eventually grew to about 50 Africa-American families situated along Church Street.

Those interviews are available on DVD at the Brentwood Library, but many people are not aware of their existence. When they decided to watch the interviews, the Leadership Brentwood group members were struck by how much technology had changed since they had been conducted.

They decided to edit the interviews together by topic and condense them in the hopes of attracting a more modern audience. They also conducted new interviews with John Oden who grew up in Brentwood and has written a history of the city, “The Brentwood I Remember.”

The end result of their work will be screened Sunday during the 3 p.m. presentation at the library. Registration is available here.

Patrick Wright is one of the Leadership Brentwood class members who worked on the project. He said it was inspired by Leadership Brentwood’s history day. For history day, several members of the Hardscuffle community came and discussed Brentwood history with program members.

“We went to dinner after history day and two or three of us on our team were … convicted that we need to tell the story, we need to get the word out because these folks are aging and every time one of those folks who know that neighborhood, who grew up there who lived it, once they’ve passed that history is gone,” Wright said.

Although they appreciated Little’s work to preserve the voices of Hardscuffle, the team thought that those voices could have a wider distribution if they were repackaged.

“It was just an effort on our part to kind of bring a lot of information that had been put together about Hardscuffle into a format that was accessible,” Wright said.

That meant condensing and organizing the footage not necessarily by speaker, but by topic. For instance, the team’s edited video has different sections dedicated to vignettes of church, school and work life in the community.

The Leadership Brentwood team hopes to eventually have the video on some type of permanent display at the Brentwood Library, perhaps just outside the library’s repository of local history, the Brentwood Room. They would also love to get it into public schools since so many residents, even long-time ones, know so little about Hardscuffle.

The opportunity to learn more about Hardscuffle without the aid of historical tools like the Leadership Brentwood team’s video is dwindling.

“With each passing day we’re losing these folks,” Wright said. He is hopeful that his team’s work can help keep the memory of this historic Brentwood community vital.

“That was our goal, just to not let that history pass us by when these folks go on to meet their maker,” he said.