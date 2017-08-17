Harlin horses will be auctioned at Raise the Roofs on Saturday

For the last three years, Harlinsdale Farm patriarch Bill Harlin has donated horses from his world-champion lines for auction at Friends of Franklin Parks’ annual Raise the Roofs event.

Harlin passed away in June at the age of 92, and now the Harlin family is honoring his legacy by offering three horses and a foal to the fundraising effort. Raise the Roofs is set for this Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Tractor Supply Co. Arena at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

“The Harlin family has contributed so much to our community, both with the sale of Harlinsdale Farm to become a public park and in supporting Friends of Franklin Parks’ efforts to bring the horses back to that historic property,” said Monty McInturff, president of Friends of Franklin Parks. “He left an incredible

legacy, and the rest of the Harlin family has stepped up in a big way to continue supporting our efforts to preserve and enhance Franklin’s park system.”

The eight-year- old chestnut mare Summer Adventure and the chestnut colt by her side, born in April, are both rich with famous bloodlines tracing back to the original Harlinsdale Farm and its legendary stud, Midnight Sun.

Mainly Rowdy, a handsome three-year- old gelding descended from two world champions, will be a great pleasure and trail horse for a child or adult. The chestnut horse has a beautiful flax mane and tail.

The third horse made available for auction at Raise the Roofs, the personal horse of the late Bill Harlin’s wife Barbara, bears an uncanny resemblance to his predecessor Midnight Sun. Reggie Rowdy is a two-year-old black stallion has the same size, stamina and physical constitution of his ancestor, and Reggie’s

four-year- old brother recently sold for $18,000.

“These generous donations not only preserve and celebrate the legacy of Mr. Harlin and Harlinsdale Farm, but they will make great pleasure horses that families can enjoy riding for many years to come,” McInturff said.

Saturday’s Raise the Roofs event is sold out, but General Admissions tickets are available to a polo match that will be held as part of the event. Gates for the match open at 6 p.m., and the concessions stand will be open.

For more information on the event or the organization’s mission, please visit

www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.