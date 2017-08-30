Harlin, Keith and Sills named to BGA Board of Trustees

John Harlin ’75, Mike Keith ’86 and Shawne Sills have been named to

Battle Ground Academy’s Board of Trustees.

“The Board of Trustees serves a vital role in developing the long-term vision for BGA,” said Tyler Berry ’87, chairman of the board. “John, Mike and Shawne are tremendous additions to the Board of Trustees as they bring their own unique perspective, set of experiences and connection with the Academy to the table, which will serve us well as we continue to nurture student curiosity, intellect, and character.”

Harlin, a 1975 BGA graduate, has been involved in BGA with the alumni association, co-president of the parent’s council and parent of BGA graduates Graham ’01 and John Jr. ’04.

He has worked for more than 30 years with Reed Manufacturing and has served on the boards of both regional and national associations in the commercial textile industry. Harlin is a Franklin native. His father, the late Tom Harlin ’43, served on the BGA Board of Trustees for 21 years.

Keith, a 1986 graduate, is entering his 20th

season of play-by- play duties as “The Voice of the Titans.” Prior to this role, he held positions with the Vol Radio Network, WIVK Radio and WBIR-TV in Knoxville. Keith’s call of the “Music City Miracle” in 2000 has been named one of the 10 best radio calls in American sports history by ESPN.

In addition to his work with the Titans, he hosts multiple Titans Radio shows as well as the Titans All Access television show. Keith also emcees all official Titans events and speaks to civic, school and business groups throughout the region.

He lives in Franklin with his wife, Michelle, and is the parent of two BGA

graduates, Abbey ’13 and Matthew ’17.

Sills is originally from Baltimore, Md., where she worked in neurosurgery administration at the Johns Hopkins Hospital for 16 years. After moving to Franklin in 2009, she has volunteered with the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County, the Franklin Baseball Club, GraceWorks and Cross Point Community Church.

At BGA, Sills has served as team parent for the baseball and golf teams, on the Parent Association Board and has co-chaired the Wildcat Club for the past two years. She is married to Dr. Allen Sills, Chief Medical Officer for the National Football League, and they have four children, including BGA senior Tyler ’18.

Greg Herman, a 1984 BGA graduate, concluded his term on the Board of Trustees.

“Our Board of Trustees volunteer their time and expertise for the sole purpose of seeing Battle Ground Academy continue its long-standing tradition of excellence in education. Their work in the governance of the school helps to guide the strategic direction while always keeping in focus the school’s mission, vision, and values,” BGA Head of School Will Kesler said. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated group of Trustees, of which Greg Herman was a vital part for many years, and we thank him for his service. We look forward to working with our newest Trustees to continue the exciting direction of our school.”

Established in 1889, Battle Ground Academy is a co-educational, college preparatory school for grades Kindergarten through 12th grade. More information on the school can be found at www.battlegroundacademy.org.