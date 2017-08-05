Harpeth River education program examines fish species

A free educational event on the fish of the Harpeth River will be presented from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Hidden Lake river access point at the Harpeth River State Park.

Harpeth River State Park is in southern Cheatham County at 7851 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN 37221. McCrory Lane leads from the terminus of the Natchez Trace Parkway at Hwy. 100 to I-40. The park is just beyond I-40.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Harpeth Conservancy staff will be showing attendees how to collect fish. Attendees will be able to learn and help determine fish species, measure fish length, and more.

The free lesson on the Harpeth River’s ecology is suitable for all ages.

This event is sponsored by Harpeth River State Park , Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency , and Harpeth Conservancy . http://ow.ly/531x30dRRjf

For questions, please contact Madeline Bule at madelinebule@harpethriver.org