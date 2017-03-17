Harpeth River group to join rally for public lands

The Harpeth River Watershed Association, a Williamson County-based nonprofit that advocates for the protection of the Harpeth River and on behalf of clean water in Tennessee, is joining The Wilderness Society’s Protect Our Parks effort at a rally Saturday morning outside Sen. Bob Corker’s Nashville office.

According to a press release from the association, the rally is to oppose any weakening of laws and regulations protecting public lands.

The press release asserts:

“Our parks and other federal public lands are critically important to us for many reasons: they give us space for recreation with our families, provide clean air and water, serve as wildlife habitats, and are intimately tied to our local economies. In light of recent rhetoric and direct action taken to weaken legislation such as the Antiquities Act that protects some of our nation’s most valuable land, the Protect Our Parks campaign team is hosting a local rally to show Senators Corker and Alexander that their constituents care deeply about our public land. Together, we’ll demonstrate to Corker and Alexander that Tennesseans want them to pledge to vote against all efforts to weaken or repeal this key legislation or sell off public land for development.”

The rally is scheduled from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday at 3322 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37203.

“Tennessee alone has 56 state parks, our beloved Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Cherokee National Forest, Harpeth River State Park, and over 2,814,750 acres of protected land-so this issue hits close to home for our local community. We hope you stand with us to defend #OurWild!”

The Harpeth River Watershed Association in Franklin has advocated for removing a “low head” dam from the Harpeth River and reducing draws for drinking water during low flows, improving wastewater treatment that involves the river, increasing recreational use of the river, and opposing development and systems that they fear will pollute the waterway.

The group also organizes clean-ups of channels and tributaries.