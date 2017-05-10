Harpeth River Watershed Association takes aim at EPA regulation rollbacks

The Harpeth River Watershed Association, an 18-year-old environmental group headquartered in Franklin, has jumped into the fray about proposed rollbacks of regulations enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency.

In April the EPA requested public input on regulations that may be appropriate for repeal, replacement or modification, in part based on their effect on jobs or job creation or create costs that exceed their benefits.

On Wednesday the Harpeth River Watershed Association sent a blast email with the subject line, “Stop The EPA Regulatory Rollbacks!”

Citing recent water crises ranging from the lead in Flint, Michigan’s drinking water to the “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico blamed on chemical runoff from the Mississippi River, the nonprofit urged residents to call or email EPA Director Scott Pruitt.

“Weakening or repealing regulations merely reallocates the burdens of pollution to the public,” the HWRA release said. “Clean up costs will be paid by the public in dollars and the impacts will be reflected in lost lives, declining health, decreased property values, increased water treatment costs, degraded fisheries and recreation opportunities, and stifled economic development.”

The Harpeth River Watershed Association was created to protect the Harpeth and its tributaries, which extend through much of Williamson County after originating near Eagleville in Rutherford County, and flows to the Cumberland River just past the Dickson-Cheatham county line.