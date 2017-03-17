Harpeth rugby impresses at Nash Bash

The Harpeth Harlequins rugby club recently took home three wins at Nash Bash in Nashville.

The Harlequins A side defeated Delbarton (New Jersey) 32-12 on Saturday, March 11. Inside center Mitch Rossi, outside center Zach Rademacher, eight-man Nick Galbreath, hooker Jacob Schoeff and wing Avery Tate scored tries in the affair.

Scrumhalf Jameson Reagan pulled off a hat trick in Sunday’s 26-7 win against the Chicago Chiefs. He added a conversion to finish with 17 points. Rossi also scored a tri and Rademacher posted two conversions.

Harpeth added a 26-7 win against nationally-ranked the Arkansas Jr. Stormer.

Fullback Matthew Burns posted two tries and loose head prop Jack Shrader and Tate added one each in the victory.

Harpeth consists of players from Franklin, Centennial, Page, Independence, Summit and Christ Presbyterian Academy.