Harwell stops in Williamson County day after announcing run for governor

Beth Harwell/ Photo Courtesy of Tennessee House Republican Caucus.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The day after announcing a run for governor, Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, stopped in Franklin.

Harwell visited Puckett’s in Franklin to met with state legislators Monday, after announcing her gubernatorial bid Sunday. She called Williamson County an important spot for Republican lawmakers because it is growing rapidly and is largely conservative.

“It has a strong Republican base,” she said.

Harwell said she has a fondness for Williamson County and visits frequently. In the past few months, she attended the Pets Welcome launch party in Franklin and the opening of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, held at The Factory.

“Williamson County has a special place in my heart,” she said. “It’s a thriving beautiful county.”

She’ll see opposition in the race from hometown Republican Bill Lee, whose raised almost $1.4 million in campaign finances, according to media reports. Lee released part of his platform last week in a press release called, “Roadmap for Rural Tennessee.”

Lee, on Saturday, overwhelmingly won a straw poll conducted at the annual Williamson County Republican barbecue. Harwell had not yet entered the race, so was not in the running. She said she did not know if the outcome would have been different had her name been in the ring.

“There’s no way to know,” she said.

Harwell has been a state representative since being elected in 1988. She is the first woman to serve as speaker of the house.

She said her platform consists of keeping the state’s finances in balance, education reform, improvements to vocational training and battling the opioid crisis. She is keeping an eye on Washington D.C. and hopes the Trump administration starts pushing along its agenda, but also says states are still leading the way on policies.

“I’m as frustrated as anyone that it seems like Washington can’t get anything done,” she said.

Cliff Hightower can be contacted at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.