Haslam signs law requiring more suicide intervention training

Shannon Hall, Shannon Hall, AFSP Middle TN chapter chair, poses with Rep. Sam Whitson, who was the House sponsor of the suicide intervention bill. // SUBMITTED

Gov. Bill Haslam on Wednesday signed a new law requiring more training for counseling and mental health professionals in suicide prevention and intervention.

According to the Middle Tennessee chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the effort is expected to help reduce the state’s growing suicide rate.

The Ken and Madge Tullis Suicide Prevention Training Act of 2017 aims to reduce the number of suicides by equipping the state’s licensed mental health professionals to better address the issue. Suicide deaths outnumber homicide deaths in Tennessee by more than two to one; it is the number two killer of youth ages 10‐14 and adults ages 25‐34.

“We lose over 950 Tennesseans to suicide each year. If we are going to reduce this rate and save lives, it is imperative that the people treating those at risk know what to do to help those who are having thoughts of suicide,” said Shannon Hall, AFSP Middle TN chapter chair. “This law will help to ensure that the proper training is being given to help those in the mental health field identify persons who are struggling with suicide and to get them the help that they need.”

“This legislation is very needed,” agreed State Sen. Richard Briggs (R‐Knoxville), who sponsored the Senate bill along with Sen. Becky Massey (R‐Knoxville) and House sponsor Rep. Sam Whitson (R‐Franklin). “Studies indicate that not all professionals are properly trained in assessing, treating, and managing suicidal people, nor do they know how to refer them for proper treatment,” he added.

Team Effort to Pass Tullis Act

The Suicide Prevention group worked with several mental health advocacy organizations over the past three years to win passage of the Tullis Act, including the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN), co‐founded by the bill’s namesakes, Ken and Madge Tullis of Memphis. Dr. Tullis is a suicide attempt survivor who is now a psychiatrist and leading expert in the field of mood disorders, addiction, psychological trauma and suicide prevention.

TSPN Executive Director Scott Ridgway said suicide prevention, intervention and postvention training for the state’s licensed counselors was always encouraged among counselors in Tennessee but not explicitly required. “Now, people in Tennessee can be assured of the knowledge that the counselor they work with, or the one they entrust their loved ones to, will be able to help them through a suicide crisis,” he said.

New requirements

The measure requires that two of the training hours mental health workers already receive for licensure be specifically in suicide prevention. The law affects counselors, marital and family therapists, pastoral therapists, social workers, alcohol and drug abuse counselors and occupational therapists. These licensed professionals would have two years to complete the initial training with follow‐up training required every five years. The law is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2020.

For more information on local and regional suicide prevention efforts, resources and activities, visit the AFSP Middle Tennessee chapter web page at afsp.org/chapter/afsp‐middle‐tennessee/.